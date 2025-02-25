Wrapmanager Inc. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 116,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,802,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,164 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

