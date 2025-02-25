Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,889,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,630 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 313.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,779,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 1,348,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,558,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,141,000 after acquiring an additional 605,844 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,637,842.50. The trade was a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGS opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 565.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

