Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

2/13/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EMA stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,818. Emera Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$44.13 and a 52 week high of C$57.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

