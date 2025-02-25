Autodesk (ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day moving average is $286.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.