Autodesk (ADSK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day moving average is $286.32.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
