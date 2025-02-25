Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 2.5 %

CTOS stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,974,540. This trade represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

