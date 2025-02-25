Synergy Financial Group LTD Acquires 76 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 2.3% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.06.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,223.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,875.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,960.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

