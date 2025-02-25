COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

