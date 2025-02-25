Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

