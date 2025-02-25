Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 5,464 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

