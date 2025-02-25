Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $104.63.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 63.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.