Vistra (VST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. Vistra has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $199.84.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.