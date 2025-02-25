GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

