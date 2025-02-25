Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGBL. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,160,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGBL opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

