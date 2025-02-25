Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 23.6% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 23.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 329,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 431,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

