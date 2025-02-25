BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

In related news, EVP Harrison James Little bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

