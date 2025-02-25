Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.