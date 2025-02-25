Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.