Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

