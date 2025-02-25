Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 2,708.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 373.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:BOXX opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
