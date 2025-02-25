Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 2,708.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 373.7% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 145,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BOXX opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.