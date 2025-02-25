Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 65,148 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

