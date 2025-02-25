Greif (GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. Greif has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $73.16.

Greif Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Greif

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 550 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.88 per share, with a total value of $37,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 162,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,006,809.88. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Andrew Rose bought 3,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.20 per share, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $245,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $431,731. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Sidoti began coverage on Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Greif

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.