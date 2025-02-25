New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.84 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average is $227.83. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

