Opthea (OPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Opthea to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.
Opthea Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Opthea has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Opthea to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
