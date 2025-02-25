Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lyell Immunopharma to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LYEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

