Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,654.85. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,271,987.22.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,128,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eric Venker sold 177,704 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $2,050,704.16.

On Friday, December 27th, Eric Venker sold 176,900 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,090,958.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $1,149,000.00.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 187,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

