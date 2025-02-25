Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

APTV opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

