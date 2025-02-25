Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $479,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $500.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

