Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Stock Price Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 269,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 67,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.34.

About Grizzly Discoveries

(Get Free Report)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grizzly Discoveries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grizzly Discoveries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.