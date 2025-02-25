Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.2 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.2 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.740 EPS.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Sprout Social stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,920. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social
In related news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,922.90. This represents a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,006. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
