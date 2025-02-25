Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.700 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 783,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

