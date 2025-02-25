Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Up 0.2 %

Generac stock opened at $138.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $160.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

