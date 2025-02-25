Ieq Capital LLC Sells 48,378 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,378 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 598.4% in the 4th quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 2,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,340 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in Zuora by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 6,484,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zuora by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 387,876 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,949,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,423,000 after buying an additional 219,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 202,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 25,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $254,843.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,096.95. The trade was a 37.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $28,876.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,702.94. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,908. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

