Idorsia (IDRSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share and revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter.

Idorsia Price Performance

Idorsia stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

