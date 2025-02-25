Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in AON were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $392.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.52. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $396.15.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

