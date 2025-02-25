Ingram Micro (INGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Ingram Micro to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.