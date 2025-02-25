Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $218.77 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

