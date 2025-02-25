ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19, Zacks reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Shares of PRA opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

