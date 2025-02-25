Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,053,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average session volume of 571,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

