TruNorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 465,349 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 242.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,349 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 202.0% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

