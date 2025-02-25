First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

