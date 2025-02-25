Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 71,635 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,915,000 after buying an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.