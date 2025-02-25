Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $363.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.60 and its 200-day moving average is $356.10.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

