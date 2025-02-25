Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

