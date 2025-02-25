Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 127,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

