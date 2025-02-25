Stantec (NYSE:STN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. Stantec updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.670-3.760 EPS.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.