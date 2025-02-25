Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -244.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

