Lantheus (LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $376.61 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LNTH opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $126.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

