EdgeRock Capital LLC Raises Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 0.6% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.2 %

VRT opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.