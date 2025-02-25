Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 5,044 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

