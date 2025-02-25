Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.83 million, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $997,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,183.10. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 137,116 shares of company stock worth $2,244,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

