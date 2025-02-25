Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
